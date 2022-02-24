ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Draymond Green thinks his NBA Finals suspension kept him off the NBA 75 team

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23IqDq_0eNP5c7V00

By every measure, Draymond Green is one of the NBA’s best players ever. And it’s not remotely debatable. As the all-around defensive lynchpin for a dynastic Warriors squad, Green made a name for himself by locking down other superstars while being a versatile and efficient offensive facilitator. It’s a grimy job, but someone’s got to do it, and not everyone can. A four-time All-Star, four-time First-Team All-Defense member, and a former Defensive Player of the Year like Green quite obviously can.

But something is curiously missing from Green’s resume lately. While he might be on the shortlist for the best defenders ever, he didn’t qualify for another list: The NBA 75th Anniversary Team, or 75 best players in league history.

According to Green, the reason is pretty simple: He was suspended from the latter half of the 2016 Finals, where he likely would’ve won MVP, while the Warriors fell in a historic collapse to LeBron James Cavaliers.

Yeah, that might do it.

Green also discussed the topic on a recent episode of J.J. Reddick’s podcast, The Old Man & The Three. He did not hold back:

“The one thing, when I look back on it, that bothers me is I would’ve been the Finals MVP. And that totally changes the narrative. Good luck leaving me off the NBA 75 if I was Finals MVP. Good luck even having a debate if I’m a Hall of Famer or not if I was Finals MVP.”

This sort of assessment can sometimes be read as self-aggrandizement, but it actually appeared to be a moment of genuine reflection. Green knows he’s more of a second/third/fourth fiddle player, especially when the Warriors had Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson. Because he’s not a prolific scorer, big playoff moments are where he will always make his legacy first.

He screwed up, and he knows it. Via The Old Man & The Three:

“When I look back on that from a selfish standpoint, which I rarely do, I would have been Finals MVP and that changes the course of everything.”

If it’s any consolation to Green, his Hall of Fame resume probably isn’t in doubt. It’s not as if it’s some particularly exclusive club with the most stringent accessibility measures. Three-time champions with a Defensive Player of the Year in their trophy case don’t get the door slammed in their face.

If he’s really fortunate, Green might also soon be a four-time champion, as the Warriors are the NBA title favorites (+425), according to Tipico Sportsbook. That, and another potential Defensive Player of the Year (+270, second-best), and Green will be an even clearer shoo-in for the Hall.

Plus, who knows: in 25 years it’s unlikely Green is left off the NBA 100. Everything’s coming up Draymond, sooner or later.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan And Dennis Rodman Surprised Everyone By Attending The NBA Top 75 Event: "When Michael Showed Up The Crowd Went Ballistic. I Think The Players Were Glad He Was There, I Was Glad He Was There.”

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were good friends off the court for a long time but their relationship has since soured quite a bit. During the NBA Top 75 event, Jordan was seen ignoring Barkley while he was interacting with the various other players and legends that were gathered there.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s plan to unleash Klay Thompson in the playoffs, revealed

Klay Thompson is slowly getting back to the swing of things after missing the last two seasons. The Golden State Warriors have brought him in slowly thus far. Through his first 17 games played, he’s averaged a shade over 25 minutes of action per game. He’s breached the 30 minute mark twice this season, both in the past four games. Based on the recent comments from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game’s Damon and Ratto show, those numbers are about to go higher.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Warriors#Mvp
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Call Out LeBron James For Not Taking The Final Shot Against The Clippers: "LeBron Got Scared And Passed It Away.

LeBron James has received criticism from all quarters this season thanks to how underwhelming the Los Angeles Lakers have been in the regular season, but so far that has been restricted to his reported involvement in building the roster that is letting the franchise's fans down. For the most part, LeBron's play on the court is not something that has been called into question thanks to how elite he has been.
NBA
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
The Spun

Callaway Announces Decision On Phil Mickelson: Fans React

On Friday night, Phil Mickelson saw yet another longtime sponsor make a tough decision following his controversial comments. In a statement released Friday, Callaway Golf announced it halted its partnership with Mickelson following his comments about the PGA Tour and organizers of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. “Callaway does not...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy