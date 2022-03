DENVER (CBS4) – An arctic cold that arrived Monday afternoon will keep the Denver metro area in the deep freeze through Friday. Occasional light snow showers are also expected. It will be dramatic change compared to the weekend when Denver reached 59 degrees on Saturday and 63 on Sunday. With temperatures dropping into the single digits Monday night, it means the city will drop about 60 degrees in about 36 hours. (source: CBS) Although the cold air will be firmly in place by Monday evening, accumulating snow for lower elevations outside of the mountains and foothills will likely wait until later. In fact,...

