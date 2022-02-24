Suspicious Fire Rips Through Bay Terraces Home Causing Extensive Damage

Firefighters worked to get the blaze under control within 20 minutes. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A fire extensively damaged a Bay Terraces home Wednesday, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze in the 6900 block of Enborne Lane erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The flames, which “gutted” both floors of the two-story residence, were under control within 20 minutes, the city agency reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. San Diego police detained a person at the scene for questioning, according to SDFRD public affairs.

City News Service contributed to this article.