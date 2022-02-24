ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspicious Fire Rips Through Bay Terraces Home Causing Extensive Damage

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
Firefighters worked to get the blaze under control within 20 minutes. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A fire extensively damaged a Bay Terraces home Wednesday, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze in the 6900 block of Enborne Lane erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The flames, which “gutted” both floors of the two-story residence, were under control within 20 minutes, the city agency reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. San Diego police detained a person at the scene for questioning, according to SDFRD public affairs.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Times of San Diego

Authorities Seek Public’s Help to ID Man Fatally Struck on I-805 in Mission Valley

Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle last month while trying to run across a Mission Valley freeway. The pedestrian, who appeared to be in his early 20s, was hit on Interstate 805 near I-8 on Jan. 12, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died in a hospital six days later.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Chula Vista Police: Woman Kills Aunt, 52, During Argument Over Housework

A woman was behind bars Monday on suspicion of killing her aunt during an argument over housework at the victim’s South Bay home, authorities reported. Patrol officers conducting a welfare check on 52-year-old Leticia Hernandez, whose family had been unable to contact her for more than 24 hours, found her dead underneath a pile of clothing in her bedroom in the 100 block of East Prospect Street in Chula Vista shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Fire Damages 10 Vehicles at Logan Heights Tow Yard

Ten vehicles were damaged in a fire at a Logan Heights towing yard Saturday, fire officials said. The blaze began at 12:57 p.m. Saturday at Road One towing, in the 3300 block of National Avenue, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log. Two small recreational vehicles were fully...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Men Unhurt After Shooting in Hillcrest Alley

Two men standing in a Hillcrest alley were shot at early Saturday by a gunman who stepped out of a vehicle and opened fire, police said. The men were in the alley near University and 10th avenues at 2:33 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle pulled up behind them and someone got out and fired three shots, according to a San Diego Police Department watch commander.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Pendleton Marine First to Scene, Provides Aid After Aircraft Crash in Oceanside

A Marine commuting home from Camp Pendleton raced to the scene of a Cessna single-prop airplane crash near the Oceanside Municipal Airport on Feb. 24. Sgt. Morgan Vohs, an open-water safety craft coxswain with G-7 Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, witnessed the aircraft impact just short of the runway while driving home along Highway 76.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Drivers Arrested At Chula Vista Sobriety Checkpoint

Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a checkpoint, police said Saturday. Of 1,898 vehicles passing through the checkpoint in the 1000 block of Third Avenue between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, 789 were screened and three drivers were given field sobriety tests, said Officer Oscar Miranda of the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Have You Seen Wendy Gutierrez and Her 6-Year-Old Daughter, Jolyn?

Authorities asked the public Friday for help in finding a 6-year-old Spring Valley girl allegedly abducted this week by her mother, who does not have legal custody of her. School staffers saw Kempton Elementary School pupil Jolyn Gutierrez walking away from the campus near Jamacha Boulevard and state Route 125 with 45-year-old Wendy Gutierrez early Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Plane Carrying 2 Crash Lands East of Oceanside Municipal Airport

A light airplane with two men aboard crash landed on the outskirts of Oceanside Municipal Airport Thursday. Both suffered injuries, one of them severe. The single-engine Cessna 208B Caravan came down about 12:45 p.m. It fell just short of the runway on the eastern side of the general-aviation airfield, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Oceanside Police Department.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

UPS Driver Killed in Rainy Freeway Crash on SR-15 Was Jeffrey Sutch, 51, from Santee

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 51-year-old UPS truck driver killed this week in a solo crash on a rain-slicked stretch of freeway near Mission Valley. Jeffrey Sutch of Santee was heading north on state Route 15 in Kensington when the trailer of the big rig he was driving began to fishtail as he approached Interstate 8 at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.
SANTEE, CA
