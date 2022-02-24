Commitment: Rethink Church AudioMag February 2022

As a mom of four, I must admit that I rarely give an honest answer to the most common question I’m asked: “How are the kids doing?”. This may seem like an innocuous question, and I’m certain most mean well. However, if my response deviates from “They’re doing well,” I’m generally flooded with a no-holds-barred list of recommendations for change. Baby isn’t sleeping well? I hear that I should try this position, that sleeping device, or read about expert A’s sleep-training method. Kids are struggling with the dark, cold winter days? I need to utilize the YMCA more often and Pinterest creative ideas for at-home play, they say. What starts as a simple, caring question frequently leaves me feeling overwhelmed, frustrated and on an endless quest to fix something.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO