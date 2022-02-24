ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America Donates $60,000 to Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank

By Elizabeth Ireland
A Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank food drive. Photo by Chris Stone

Bank of America announced Wednesday that it has donated $60,000 to Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank, which the company says will support 300,000 meals for local residents in need.

The donation was the result of a recent initiative in which a $100 donation was made to local hunger relief organizations for each Bank of America employee in San Diego who received a COVID-19 booster shot by the end of January.

The food bank’s interim CEO, Casey Castillo, said donations “are critical to the San Diego Food Bank and our North County Food Bank chapter during this time, since we are continuing to feed record numbers of families facing food insecurity who are still recovering from the financial impacts of the pandemic and suffering from inflation at a 40-year high.”

The organization says one in three adults and more than two in five children face food insecurity in San Diego.

“As the pandemic continues to impact San Diego, food banks are experiencing increased demand and higher costs to meet the needs of individuals and families,” said Rick Bregman, president of Bank of America San Diego.

“Our commitment to help strengthen the communities we live in and serve is unwavering, which is why we are investing in the health, safety and well-being of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations support our neighbors and fight food insecurity.”

City News Service contributed to this article.

