This story is going to have spoilers for Uncharted, so stop reading now if you haven’t yet seen the film, and want to avoid story details. Based on the success of Tom Holland’s video-game adaptation Uncharted over its opening weekend, where it racked up an impressive $51 million over a four-day holiday, the chances of Uncharted 2 getting a greenlight have drastically increased. And that makes sense, because Uncharted director Ruben Fleischer definitely included some major hints about where the new action franchise could go in the end-credits scenes of this movie. One character, in particular, showed up in shadowy silhouette, and fans of the Uncharted video games know that we are looking at Sam – the older brother to Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), who our hero believes to be dead.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO