Motorsports

Rallying-FIA condemns online racist abuse of Kenyan driver Kimathi

 5 days ago

(Reuters) – The FIA has condemned the online racist abuse directed at Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi in the build-up to his Junior World Rally Championship (WRC) debut at this week’s Rally Sweden....

#Fia#World Rally Championship#Motor Sport#Racism#Kenyan#Reuters#Wrc#Safari Rally Kenya
