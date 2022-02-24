ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rucker scores 21 to lift Army past Bucknell 73-60

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had 21 points as Army topped Bucknell 73-60 on Wednesday night.

Josh Caldwell had 19 points for Army (14-15, 8-9 Patriot League), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Aaron Duhart added 12 points. Matt Dove had nine rebounds.

Xander Rice scored a career-high 25 points for the Bison (7-22, 4-13). Andre Screen added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Funk had eight assists.

The Black Knights improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Army defeated Bucknell 96-89 on Jan. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

