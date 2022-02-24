ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Virus-hit Hong Kong invokes emergency powers to allow in China medics

By Peter PARKS, John SAEKI, Holmes Chan and Jerome Taylor, Daniel SUEN, Bertha WANG
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGJFY_0eNOb20w00
Chinese mainland medics are not currently allowed to operate in Hong Kong without passing local exams and licensing regulations /AFP

Hong Kong's government invoked emergency powers on Thursday to allow doctors, nurses and other personnel from the Chinese mainland to help combat a spiralling coronavirus outbreak.

The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of its worst-ever Covid wave, registering thousands of cases every day, which are overwhelming hospitals and government efforts to isolate all infected people in dedicated units.

Hong Kong authorities have followed a zero-Covid strategy similar to mainland China's, which has kept infections mostly at bay throughout the pandemic.

But they were caught flat-footed when the highly infectious Omicron variant broke through those defences, and have since increasingly called on the mainland for help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOXXN_0eNOb20w00
Hong Kong's battle against Omicron /AFP

"Hong Kong is now facing a very dire epidemic situation which continues to deteriorate rapidly," the government said in its statement announcing the use of emergency powers.

Mainland medics are not currently allowed to operate in Hong Kong without passing local exams and meeting licensing regulations.

The emergency powers "exempt certain persons or projects from all relevant statutory requirements... so as to increase Hong Kong's epidemic control capacity for containing the fifth wave within a short period of time," the statement said.

The move came after Chinese President Xi Jinping last week ordered Hong Kong to take "all necessary measures" to bring the outbreak under control, signalling the city would not be allowed to move towards living with the virus like much of the rest of the world.

Allowing mainland medics to work in Hong Kong has been a source of debate for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mInBG_0eNOb20w00
Densely populated Hong Kong is in the throes of its worst-ever Covid wave, registering thousands of cases every day, overwhelming hospitals and government efforts to isolate all infected people in dedicated units /AFP/File

Even before the pandemic, supporters argued it could alleviate shortages in the city's stretched healthcare system.

Local medical practitioners in the past have objected, citing issues such as language and cultural barriers -â though critics have dismissed such talk as protectionism.

Hong Kong was supposed to operate as a semi-autonomous region from China, after the territory returned from British colonial rule in 1997.

But that autonomy was eroded in recent years as China crushed a democracy movement.

- Manpower 'exhausted' -

Hong Kong has recorded more than 62,000 Covid cases in the current wave, compared with just 12,000 during the two years before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXlUo_0eNOb20w00
Local modelling predicts Hong Kong might see as many as 180,000 infections and 100 deaths daily by mid-March /AFP/File

Health experts fear the real number is far higher because of a testing backlog and people avoiding testing for fear of being forced into isolation units if they are positive.

Over the last fortnight, stories have emerged of parents being separated from children and babies who test positive, as well as elderly patients lying on gurneys outside hospitals.

British Consul General Brian Davidson said Thursday his team had "robustly challenged" the Hong Kong government over the practice of separating infants from parents, while the Australian consulate said it had also spoken to local authorities about the issue.

Around 1,200 healthcare workers have been infected as of Wednesday, according to the Hospital Authority.

The authority's chairman Henry Fan told state media Monday he hoped the mainland government would send over doctors and nurses, because local manpower had been "exhausted".

Hong Kong has ordered all 7.4 million residents to go through three rounds of mandatory coronavirus testing next month.

China is helping to build a series of isolation units and temporary hospital wards but it is unclear whether enough can be constructed in time.

Local modelling predicts the city might see as many as 180,000 infections and 100 deaths daily by mid-March.

Local authorities have increasingly resorted to emergency orders in recent years.

During the 2019 protests, authorities used such powers to ban mask-wearing.

The following year, emergency orders were used to make mask-wearing mandatory during the pandemic.

The city's disease prevention law has also been invoked, to forbid public gatherings and to bring in a host of strict social distancing measures and business closure orders that have been in place on and off for two years.

City leader Carrie Lam has defended her approach, citing the intensity of the virus crisis.

"In an environment as urgent as this, we cannot let existing laws stop us from doing what we should do," she said Tuesday.

"This is not the mentality for fighting a war."

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
KRMG

US aims to counter China by opening Solomon Islands embassy

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — The U.S. says it will open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, laying out in unusually blunt terms a plan to increase its influence in the South Pacific nation before China becomes "strongly embedded." The reasoning was explained in a State Department...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Carrie Lam
Daily Mail

US hacker 'in his pyjamas' takes down North Korea's internet in revenge for cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang

An American hacker 'in his pyjamas' has taken down North Korea's internet in revenge for a cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang. The hacker, who has been named only as P4x, launched repeated 'distributed denial of service' (DDoS) attacks against the communist state, crippling the country's few government-operated public-access websites and slowing email traffic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

China Might Steal $100 Million American Fighter Jet Sunk in the Chinese Sea

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning IIWikimedia Commons. Recently a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet had a small “mishap” during take-off and it ended up sinking into the Chinese sea. The pilot got out ok, but now on the ocean bed of China sits a jet fighter that is estimated to value over $100 million. The fighter jet was from the USS Carl Vinson carrier and it was preparing to go out for military practice, but something went wrong with the electrical systems and ended up crashing on the deck and landing in water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medics#Hong Kong Government#Chinese#Covid#Omicron Afp
Daily Mail

Taiwan scrambles fighter planes as nine Chinese aircraft enter its air defence zone on the day Russia invades Ukraine

Taiwan's air force scrambled its fighter planes on Thursday to warn away nine Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone on the day Russian invaded Ukraine. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained of regular similar missions by the Chinese air force over the last two years, though the aircraft do not get close to Taiwan itself.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Reuters

Taiwan warns Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone

TAIPEI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn away nine Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, on the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine, a crisis being watched closely in Taipei. Taiwan, which China claims as its own...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

AFP

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy