Your PS Plus Games for March 2022

Dealabs struck again today, leaking most of what we wouldbe getting on March 1st thanks to PS Plus. Sony has since made it official and to be honest, it definitely makes up for this month’s lackluster offerings. Your...
Welcome back, Dealabs! I have to be honest, I was starting to get a little worried that something had happened to our PlayStation Plus leaker. For the last seven or eight months in 2021, the a forum user by the name of billbil-kun over at French outlet managed to reliably leak the free PlayStation Plus games with pinpoint accuracy. This was usually just a few days before Sony would officially announce the lineup.
Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for March and they include Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends and two more titles. In a blog post on the PlayStation site, the games were unveiled. All games will be available to download from Tuesday, March 1 and can be downloaded and added to your library until Monday, April 4. The games include Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends.
Sloclap’s punishingly difficult new brawler, Sifu, may be the nest big release to head to PS Plus. As first spotted by TechRadar, if you own Sifu and log in to your PlayStation account via a browser, a small PS Plus symbol appears next to the game's listing in your Game Library. This applies to both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, and is the same symbol that you’ll find next to games that have definitely been included with PS Plus, such as Dirt 5.
Update: Since the publishing of this article, the source below has updated their tease with a full and clear claim as to what March's free PlayStation Plus games are. Both of the two games below, Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved, are part of the lineup. What will be joining Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved, according to Deal Labs is Ghostrunner and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. A trailer for Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved can be viewed below as part of the original article. Meanwhile, for a trailer on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and Ghostrunner just click on the hyperlinks above.
Click here to read the full article. Entrepreneur Karnesh Ssharma is launching Clean OTT, a streaming service focusing on female-oriented original content, in the first quarter of 2023.
Female actors, directors and producers will be at the heart of the service, which aims to move away from the male gaze that plagues Indian content and to create a sustainable platform for female professionals to further their career in the entertainment industry, while also removing age barriers.
The content will include originally curated and produced works by Clean and pre-selected projects that meet the Clean OTT messaging framework by other producers from India,...
Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
Comments / 0