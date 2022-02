The Minnesota Golden Gophers fell into a deep hole on Sunday night. But despite a furious rally, a 27-point deficit was too much to overcome in an 84-79 loss to Indiana. Indiana started the game by taking control early. The Gophers dropped back defensively on Xavier Johnson and the junior guard made them pay with 16 of his 24 points in the first half.

