One day, articles will be written about the completion of baseball’s new CBA. Today, is not that day. According to multiple sources, Saturday was another unproductive day full of acrimony between MLB and the MLBPA. That’s not exactly new, but what is novel is “multiple officials” admitting that a deal will not get done by Monday. That means, there’s a bigger chance than ever that regular season games will be cancelled and Opening Day will be postponed.

