Noah Passalinqua established himself as a major player in Class 3A boys diving throughout the season, and now he hopes to make his mark on a championship stage. The Gateway junior will make his WPIAL meet debut Saturday at North Allegheny High School. He is seeded seventh overall with goals of finishing as high as possible in the standings and making it to the PIAA championships in Bucknell three weeks from now.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 4 MINUTES AGO