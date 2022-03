To sum up where “Battlefield 2042” stands three months after its launch, it’s instructive to point to the in-game scoreboard. It’s instructive because the scoreboard feature — one of the most notable omissions at “Battlefield 2042′s” launch and arguably the feature for which fans clamored the loudest — still doesn’t exist in the game, though developers are working to add it with the game’s next update, set to arrive later this month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO