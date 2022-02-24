Tennis-Medvedev dominates Andujar to reach last eight in Acapulco

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — This time around, there was no drama. In a rematch of an epic five-set Australian Open final, Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 early on Saturday and qualified for the Mexican Open final, where he will play Cameron Norrie. A month ago in Australia,...
Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from his title defence at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill due to injury. DeChambeau has been in rehab in recent weeks after sustaining injuries to his wrist and hip, but after trying his best to return from injury this week, it's unfortunately not going to be possible.
