Tennis

Tennis-Medvedev dominates Andujar to reach last eight in Acapulco

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Daniil Medvedev crushed Pablo Andujar 6-1 6-2 in Acapulco on Wednesday and put himself three wins away from victory at the...

golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau OUT of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill

Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from his title defence at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill due to injury. DeChambeau has been in rehab in recent weeks after sustaining injuries to his wrist and hip, but after trying his best to return from injury this week, it's unfortunately not going to be possible.
GOLF

