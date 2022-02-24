ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

A.J. Griffin has late surge, No. 7 Duke beats Virginia 65-61

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJUlf_0eNOB32N00

A.J. Griffin incurred the ire of coach Mike Krzyzewski when he passed on an open 3-pointer late in the No. 7 Blue Devils' tight game at Virginia.

“What are you doing? Just shoot. Like, you should shoot all the time, whenever you get it, and you next shot is the first shot" Krzyzewski said he told Griffin, a freshman and one of the top long-distance shooters in the country.

Griffin, who had missed seven of eight shots, got the message. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers and then scored on a drive, helping Duke hold on for a 65-61 victory Wednesday night.

“We have confidence that his next shot's going to go in,” Krzyzewski said of Griffin, who has made 50 of 104 3-point tries this season. “Three of his next shots went in in the last four minutes and God Bless.”

Griffin's first 3 gave the Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 55-51 lead with 3:39 to play. His next one made it 58-53 with 2:41 left, and his driving basket made it 60-55 with just over two minutes to play. Trevor Keels' basket with 56 seconds left and and a free throw were just enough to finish it.

Kihei Clark made a career-best six 3-pointers, all in the first half, and scored a career-high 25 points for the Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7). They were trying to sweep the season series after winning 69-68 at Duke on Feb. 7.

“He kept us in it offensively,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said of Clark, whose also had seven assists and six rebounds.

Clark had never made more than four 3-pointers in a game, and made all six in a span of just over 11 minutes, scoring 18 consecutive points for Virginia.

"They were going in so I kept shooting," Clark said,

Jeremy Roach led the Blue Devils with 15 points, and Griffin and Keels added 13 each. Jayden Gardner had 16, and Reece Beekman 11 for the Cavaliers.

Roach also was assigned to defend Clark after his fast start, and Krzyzewski said “I thought his performance was the differentiator. ... His verve on offense really lifted us."

Duke led 30-25 at halftime and by as many as eight in the second half. The Cavaliers used a 7-0 run to get within 52-51 with five minutes to play, Both teams had empty trips down court before Griffin made his first 3 from the top of the key.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils were outscored 20-2 off turnovers in their earlier loss to Virginia when they turned the ball over 15 times. They had just eight giveaways this time and were outscored by 9-8 off turnovers. Virginia also outscored the Blue Devils 52-28 in the paint in the first meeting, but were outscored 28-20 in close on their home floor.

Virginia: Coach Tony Bennett paid tribute to Duke's retiring Mike Krzyzewski before the game, thanking him for all he's done for the sport and presenting him with a plaque. Krzyzewski also walked across the court to greet longtime Cavaliers coach Terry Holland, who was seated next to the broadcast table.

“Tonight was beautiful. It showed the brotherhood in our league and the respect that programs have for one another and that coaches have for one another. It meant a great deal to me," Krzyzewski said. "What they gave me weighs about 800 pounds,”

The plaque, Krzyzewski said, “weighs about 800 pounds.”

UP NEXT

Duke: At Syracuse on Saturday.

Virginia: Hosts Florida State on Saturday.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
ABC News

As Georgetown men's basketball struggles, optimistic coach Patrick Ewing still 'hoping that I'll be back'

WASHINGTON -- The Georgetown men's basketball team hit a new low point Sunday, losing 86-77 to No. 21 UConn for its school-record 18th straight defeat. With the loss, the Hoyas clinched their first last-place finish in the Big East since the league began in the 1979-80 season, and they are now closing in on both a school record for losses and the record for conference losses in a season.
GEORGETOWN, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Roach
Person
Kihei Clark
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Terry Holland
Person
Tony Bennett
ABC News

Golden State Warriors 'did not maintain grit' in 19-point collapse vs. Dallas Mavericks

SAN FRANCISCO -- Heading into the fourth quarter of the Warriors' game against the Mavericks on Sunday night, all arrows pointed toward an easy Golden State victory. For three quarters, the Warriors' defense had been stifling. Their offense was in its classic free-flowing form. They built up a 21-point lead at one point and were up 19 heading into the fourth. But as soon as the final 12 minutes started ticking down, there was a complete momentum shift, and it led to the Warriors losing to Dallas 107-101.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#The Blue Devils#Keels
The Spun

Nick Saban Officially Adds Big Addition To Alabama Staff

As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
Spectator

Xavier deJesus-Remchuk leads Hornell-area wrestlers with second-place finish at NY championships

ALBANY — Xavier deJesus-Remchuk led the local contingent of wrestlers at the New York State Wrestling Championships, finishing second in the 118-pound Division II division during the two-day tournament at MVP Arena in Albany. DeJesus-Remchuk, of Canisteo-Greenwood, came into the weekend as the second seed and proved to everyone that he was exactly that with a dominating weekend. ...
WWE
ABC News

After scathing report, NCAA makes changes for March Madness

Nearly a year ago, Oregon forward Sedona Prince took to Twitter to expose some of the more glaring inequities between the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments — an unwelcome viral moment for the organization and one that it is still responding to. The NCAA has made major changes to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

560K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy