Janice Obiang stifled sobs as she packed goods to send to the Philippines, gifts for loved ones she hasn't seen in years as life for domestic workers in virus-hit Hong Kong goes from bad to worse. Few have suffered more during Hong Kong's pandemic restrictions than the hundreds of thousands of women from the Philippines and Indonesia who work as domestic helpers. And as the city reels under its most severe coronavirus wave to date, many are now at breaking point. "I really want to move, I really want to have vacation," Obiang said, as a police officer with a megaphone gave regular reminders for people not to gather in groups.

WORLD ・ 23 MINUTES AGO