Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds ‘Krypton’ Actor Aaron Pierre In Mystery Role

Halloween Kills’ Dylan Arnold and Manifest actor Olli Haaskivi have joined the massive cast of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s stacked biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the A-bomb.
Cillian Murphy is starring as the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II but later found his loyalty to the country questioned by hawkish government officialsMore from The Hollywood ReporterJack Quaid Joins Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'Dane DeHaan Joins Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive)Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie Join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive)
Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett,...
Comments / 0