Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds ‘Krypton’ Actor Aaron Pierre In Mystery Role

By Travis Hopson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a film with no actual release date yet, Blade might be the most anticipated Marvel Studios movie. It definitely is for yours truly, because I want to see if they can possibly top the Wesley Snipes flicks. Announcing...

