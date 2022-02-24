ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Evening Random Live Thread

By James McKinney
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread or the Phinsider Question Of The Day Post) feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day if there...

The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes baseball vs. Harvard; Game 3

View live updates and discuss the third of a three-game series between the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes and the Harvard Crimson at Mark Light Field on Sunday (1:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (6-1) is looking to win the series over Harvard (1-1) after losing 11-6 on Friday and winning 2-1 on Saturday. ... The Hurricanes are averaging 9.6 runs a game while hitting .290 with a 2.57 ERA during their 11-game homestand to start the season. ... Harvard is averaging 6.0 runs per game and hitting .250 with a 4.24 ERA in the series. ... Harvard won its first game played in nearly two years after not playing in 2021 and going 1-5 in 2020 with their last game on March 8, 2020.
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball vs. Virginia Tech

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Watsco Center on Saturday (3:00 p.m., BSUN). Miami (20-8, 12-5 ACC, No. 62 Kenpom) is coming off an 85-64 win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday and has won four of five heading into the regular season home finale against Virginia Tech (17-11, 9-8, No. 33 Kenpom), which has won six of seven. . ... The latest bracketology projections has Miami as a 9-seed (ESPN), 11-seed (CBS Sports) and 9-seed (EvanMiya.com) with Virginia Tech on the outside looking in. ... Miami beat Virginia Tech earlier this season on Charlie Moore's half-court buzzer beater ... Miami enters the game tied for third in the ACC while Virginia Tech is tied for 7th. ... Miami is 10-4 at home this season while Virginia Tech is 6-5 on the road. ... Miami enters the game 16th out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (115.2) and 153rd in adjusted defensive efficiency (102.9), 2nd and 6th in conference games, while Virginia Tech is 26th nationally in offense (113.8) and 71st in defense (98.4), 3rd and 11th in conference games.
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit report

As soon as reports came out that Fox NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in deep negotiations with ESPN to be their new Monday Night Football analyst, the news sent shockwaves across the NFL world and opened up a whole slew of questions about what happens next and how the dominoes fall for ESPN, Fox, Amazon, and other networks.
