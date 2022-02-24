Wednesday Evening Random Live Thread

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Watsco Center on Saturday (3:00 p.m., BSUN). Miami (20-8, 12-5 ACC, No. 62 Kenpom) is coming off an 85-64 win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday and has won four of five heading into the regular season home finale against Virginia Tech (17-11, 9-8, No. 33 Kenpom), which has won six of seven. . ... The latest bracketology projections has Miami as a 9-seed (ESPN), 11-seed (CBS Sports) and 9-seed (EvanMiya.com) with Virginia Tech on the outside looking in. ... Miami beat Virginia Tech earlier this season on Charlie Moore's half-court buzzer beater ... Miami enters the game tied for third in the ACC while Virginia Tech is tied for 7th. ... Miami is 10-4 at home this season while Virginia Tech is 6-5 on the road. ... Miami enters the game 16th out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (115.2) and 153rd in adjusted defensive efficiency (102.9), 2nd and 6th in conference games, while Virginia Tech is 26th nationally in offense (113.8) and 71st in defense (98.4), 3rd and 11th in conference games.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO