15 Signs You’re Settling for Less…You Deserve So Much Better

When I find myself in a dilemma or uncertain of how to handle a situation, like many of us, I reach out to others for advice. Depending on the specifics of my situation, I may consult friends, family, colleagues, my own therapist (I'm a therapist, and yes, I also see a therapist!), mentors, or doctors. The tricky part is knowing whom to trust for advice with a given set of circumstances. While my mom is who I turn to for advice about one of my kids’ latest developmental hiccups or how long I can keep a chicken in the fridge before I need to roast it, it’s my older brother who I call when I need financial advice. And while my one friend is great for book or vacation recommendations, she might not be the right friend to talk to about a recent conflict with my husband. But how do we make these decisions about whom to consult for what, and, more crucially, what are the signs of bad advice that's not smart to take?

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO