Free Mardi Gras Parade Cams to See New Orleans Parades Live

Photo by Patrick Semansky/Getty Images

Mardi Gras is alive and well in Louisiana in 2022. Party Gras has invaded all of south Louisiana. Of course, the biggest parades and crowds are in New Orleans. As a matter of fact, this year's parades are attracting some of the largest crowds in history. Folks are flying in from all over the globe and a lot of the locals are staying in town this year instead of leaving to avoid the chaos.

Mardi Gras may just be what the world needs to start healing from the emotional drain of Covid-19.

However, not everyone can get down to NOLA for the celebration. No worries. Live Mardi Gras parade cams can bring the streets of New Orleans to you!

Here is the New Orleans parade schedule (and free parade cams from post time through Mardi Gras Day).

New Orleans Parade Schedule (click parade name for more information and free parade cam)

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Night Parades

Thursday, Feb. 24

Night Parades:

Friday, Feb. 25

Night Parades:

Saturday, Feb. 26

Day Parades:

Sunday, Feb. 27

Day Parades:

Night Parades:

Monday, Feb. 28

Night Parades:

Tuesday, March 1 (Mardi Gras Day)

Day Parades:

[NOLA.com]