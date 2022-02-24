ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Defense rests in federal trial of 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery

FOX Carolina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe defense rested on Friday in the...

www.foxcarolina.com

Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie May Have Had Assistance In 'Suicide', Retired FBI Agent Suggests

The autopsy report for the death of Brian Laundrie has come out and answers several questions surrounding the last few moments of his life. As answers start to roll out, more questions are being asked. Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes there have been a lot of details that felt "bothersome" to her concerning the highly-talked about case.
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge suspects accused of distributing fentanyl in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies recently charged five suspects who were allegedly involved in a Fentanyl distribution ring. Deputies said the Narcotics Unit began investigating this situation in the summer of 2021, following a series of complaints and overdoses. During their investigation, deputies...
HuffingtonPost

Retired Florida Cop Who Fatally Shot Popcorn-Throwing Man In Movie Theater Acquitted

A retired Florida police captain who fatally shot an unarmed man in a movie theater eight years ago has been acquitted. Curtis Reeves, 79, was acquitted by a jury on Friday following a nine-day trial in which Reeves testified that he’d feared for his life when he fatally shot 43-year-old Chad Oulson in 2014 while Oulson was on a movie date with his wife.
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
NewsBreak
FOX Carolina

Judge denies bond for driver charged in hit-and-run in Taylors

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have located the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left an Upstate man in the hospital. Troopers said the crash happened at around 5:33 p.m. on February 18, 2022. According to troopers, the victim was riding a Harley Davidson Trike...
Daily Mail

Married Texas school superintendent is on administrative leave after being accused of assaulting his mistress when she refused to get an abortion: School board is accused of cover-up by two parents who were arrested for trying to expose charges

A Texas school superintendent is on an administrative leave after being accused by his mistress of trying to force her to abort their baby and then assaulting her when she refused, prompting the woman to obtain a protective order against him. The scandal in the Round Rock Independent School District...
FOX Carolina

Police: Officers respond stabbing victim in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Anderson City police are investigating a stabbing that happened at the Fairview Gardens Apartments. Dispatch said a call came in at 9:35 p.m. in reference to a stabbing victim at Fairview Gardens Apartments. Officers say the call came in as a drunk and disorderly call....
FOX Carolina

Police charge man accused of stabbing another in neck, face with pen

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police charged an Asheville man Friday for stabbing another man in the neck and face with a pen. The department said officers arrived at a business on the 100 block of Tunnel Road the morning of Feb. 18 and noticed the suspect had already left. The victim, who suffered deep lacerations and bleeding from his nose, was treated by EMS.
