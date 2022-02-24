Tennis-Medvedev dominates Andujar to reach last eight in Acapulco

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — This time around, there was no drama. In a rematch of an epic five-set Australian Open final, Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 early on Saturday and qualified for the Mexican Open final, where he will play Cameron Norrie. A month ago in Australia,...
The replay of the Australian Open final does not fully repay the expectations, in the semifinal of the ATP 500 in Acapulco. Thanks to Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev's fault. In the challenge with the 'new' world number one, the Spanish champion (three times champion of the tournament) plays a tactically perfect match.
Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from his title defence at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill due to injury. DeChambeau has been in rehab in recent weeks after sustaining injuries to his wrist and hip, but after trying his best to return from injury this week, it's unfortunately not going to be possible.
2022-03-01 04:33:11 GMT+00:00 - Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa earned the biggest win of her career Monday, upsetting fourth-seeded Alize Cornet of France 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round of the Open 6eme Sens Metropole in Lyon, France. Bucsa, a 24-year-old who is ranked 139th in the world, had never...
