The 2012 Detroit Tigers were a big, expensive powerhouse with the best hitter in baseball and a dynamite pitching rotation. They made the World Series, but failed to win it ... and then failed to advance out of the ALCS the next year ... and then got swept in the ALDS the next year. As their playoff runs diminished, so did the payroll, and the lineup, and the pitching staff. By the end of the decade, Detroit seemed mired in a "rebuild" with no clear end, unwilling to spend big money, and unfortunate with producing the next great prospect. How did we get here? Directed and edited by Charlotte Atkinson Motion graphics by Phil Pasternak Written and produced by Seth Rosenthal.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO