WASHINGTON — Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto returned to the air Monday after a five week absence, revealing to his audience that he had been hospitalized with COVID-19. "I did get COVID again, but a far far more serious strand, what doctors call COVID pneumonia. It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch and go," Cavuto explained during his first appearance on his show since Jan. 10.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO