Kansas State legislative update for Feb. 18 highlights key dates, bills

This week, on a party-line vote, the Senate State Affairs Committee passed legislation modeled after a Texas bill regarding civil actions against doctors who perform abortions. It is a revision of a bill we had voted on in committee earlier in the Session. The previous bill had some drafting problems and was not ready for a committee hearing. This new, revised legislation, Senate Bill 1309 (S1309), added needed fixes that made it a better bill. It creates an avenue for family members of a female that received an abortion to sue the abortion doctor. The idea of this legislation is to create an environment in Idaho where no abortion doctors will want to perform abortions in our State. It will stop approximately 1,500 abortions performed in Idaho annually and save the lives of Idaho children. There now needs to be a more concerted effort to enhance Idaho’s adoption process in order to make homes for these babies if the mothers are unable to raise them or choose not to keep them. S1309 will be sent to the Senate Floor for debate and a vote. It is a controversial piece of legislation that will no doubt face legal challenges if it is passed by the entire legislature and signed by the Governor.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO