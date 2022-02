Oregon City senior Bella Amaro wins her second straight state championship.There was nothing and no one that could stop West Linn junior Destiny Rodriguez at the 2022 OSAA Girls State Wrestling Championships. Similarly, there was nothing and no one that could stop Oregon City senior Bella Amaro. Rodriguez stepped up to capture her third straight state championship at the state tournament — held Thursday, Feb. 24, at Culver High School — posting three straight pins to take the title at 155 pounds. "I'd just like to thank my coaches — coach (Doug) Samarron and coach (Kevin) Keeney — and my...

1 DAY AGO