HOUSTON – The Aggies' stay in Houston concluded on a day in which they added a pair of podium finishes to their list of accomplishments for the week. With a second-place finish in the final event of the evening, the Aggies secure a fourth-place finish at the WAC Championships – totaling 476 points over four days of competition at the CRWC Natatorium on the campus of the University of Houston. ...

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 51 MINUTES AGO