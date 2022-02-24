Blue Moon LightSky Introduces New Tropical Wheat Flavor

The English language is a bit more complex than we might realize, with many words having multiple meanings depending on how they're used. Take, for example, the word "fantastic." While we usually use it as a synonym for "great," "wonderful," "awesome," etc., it also can have negative connotations in that a "fantastic" story is one that's, shall we say, not all that believable, while a "fantastic" scheme is one that's unlikely to pan out. Yet one more meaning of the word "fantastic," and the one we are using here, is something that pertains to the word "fantasy" — as in, Hi-Chew's new Fantasy Mix.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO