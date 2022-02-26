ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NAACP Image Awards: Daniel Kaluuya, Regina King, Mary J. Blige and More Win Acting Awards on Final Night of Virtual Ceremonies

By William Earl, Angelique Jackson and Ellise Shafer
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JuQo_0eNNMjri00

Click here to read the full article.

Daniel Kaluuya, Regina King, Mary J. Blige and more took home acting awards during the final night of the non-televised NAACP Image Awards .

Kaluuya won outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture for his role as Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” whereas King took home the actress award in the same category for playing Trudy Smith in “The Harder They Fall.” Blige, hot off her halftime show performance at the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, won for supporting actress in a drama series for her role in “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Ava DuVernay’s “Colin in Black & White” was awarded outstanding television movie, limited series or dramatic special, while “Queen Sugar” won for drama series. On the film side, “CODA” took home the award for independent motion picture, “Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power” won for best documentary and “Encanto” was honored with the award for animated motion picture.

Other winners on Friday night included Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Courtney B. Vance, Regina Hall, Miles Brown, Deon Cole, Natasha Rothwell, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Angel Kristi Williams.

The Image Awards’ non-televised kudos are being handed out during five virtual ceremonies stretched across the week starting Feb. 21, leading up to the live telecast, when the top categories, including entertainer of the year, will be awarded Feb. 26 on BET. The Monday-Friday virtual ceremonies are live-streamed via the Image Awards’ YouTube channel and NAACPImageAwards.net .

Here is a complete list of winners for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards (updated throughout the week):

Friday, Feb. 25

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

“Colin in Black & White”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Kevin Hart- “True Story”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Taraji P. Henson- “Annie Live!”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance- “Genius: Aretha”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Regina Hall – “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–series)

Miles Brown- “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole- “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Natasha Rothwell- “Insecure”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff “Method Man” Smith- “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Mary J. Blige- “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding  Drama Series

“Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams- “Colin in Black & White”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya- “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Regina King- “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“CODA”

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

“Encanto”

Thursday, Feb. 24 :

Jazmine Sullivan captured an armful of trophies on Thursday for the fourth night of the NAACP Image Awards’ virtual ceremonies, leading the music winners with three trophies.

Sullivan was named outstanding female artist for her hit record “Heaux Tales,” which also won for outstanding album. Her track “Pick Up Your Feelings” won the outstanding soul/R&B song prize. The Philadelphia native released the deluxe edition of the project, “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” earlier this month.

News of the wins served as a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing day for the singer, who announced she has to cancel some upcoming shows after testing positive for COVID-19. In a tweet posted Thursday afternoon, Sullivan thanked her fans for their understanding and support.

The outstanding male artist prize went to Anthony Hamilton for “Love Is the New Black,” with Saweetie christened outstanding new artist and saluted for her hit “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat.

Sullivan wasn’t the only musician to take home multiple trophies. Tamela Mann swept the night’s gospel categories with wins for outstanding gospel/Christian song (“Help Me,” Mann feat. The Fellas) and album (“Overcomer”).

Nigerian singer/songwriter WizKid’s track “Essence,” featuring Tems, won for outstanding music video/visual album, with the Justin Bieber-assisted remix nabbing the international song award.

Houston rapper and singer Tobe Nwigwe’s “Fye Fye” featuring Fat Nwigwe earned hip-hop/rap song and duo, group or collaboration (contemporary) honors.

Other prizes went to Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel’s soundtrack for “The Harder They Fall,” Silk Sonic won the duo, group or collaboration (traditional) award for their smash hit “Leave the Door Open”) and jazz artists Kenny Garrett and The Baylor Project nabbed individual prizes, as well.

Darnella Frazier, who captured the murder of George Floyd, a recording which catapulted the world into action against racial injustice, was honored with the Humanitarian’s Award. The honor was presented by NAACP Vice-Chair Karen Boykin-Towns who saluted Frazier for her courage in recording “the face of racist depravity that we still must expose.”

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
“Sounds from the Ancestors” – Kenny Garrett

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
“Generations”- The Baylor Project

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“Help Me”- Tamala Mann feat. The Fellas

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“Overcomer”- Tamela Mann

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Silk Sonic- “Leave the Door Open”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe- “Fye Fye”

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)” – JAY-Z & Jeymes Samuel

Outstanding International Song
“Essence”- Wizkid featuring Tems & Justin Bieber

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Essence”- Wizkid featuring Tems

Outstanding New Artist
Saweetie – “Best Friend” Ft. Doja Cat

Outstanding Male Artist
Anthony Hamilton – “Love Is The New Black”

Outstanding Female Artist
Jazmine Sullivan- “Heaux Tales”

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Pick Up Your Feelings”- Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe

Outstanding Album
“Heaux Tales”- Jazmine Sullivan

Special Award: NAACP Humanitarian of the Year
Darnella Frazier

Wednesday, Feb. 23 :

Maya Rudolph also nabbed her first Image Award after three previous nominations. The comedian was recognized in the outstanding guest performance category for “Saturday Night Live.”

Winning at the Image Awards is practically old hat for Noah, who captured a repeat win in the outstanding host in the reality/reality competition, game show or variety series or special category. The “Daily Show” also topped the outstanding variety or game show category, with Joy Reid’s “The Reid Out” named outstanding news/information series and “Wild ’n Out” the top reality/reality competition series.

“Red Table Talk” won its second consecutive Image Award for outstanding talk series, with an additional prize going to its trio of hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith, in their first win.

Jeymes Samuels’ “The Harder They Fall” picked up two awards — one for outstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture) for Samuel and the second for outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture. The Netflix western, which dominated the film categories with a total of 12 Image Award nods, stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi and Deon Cole.

Outstanding Talk Series
“Red Table Talk”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith- “Red Table Talk”

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
“Wild ‘n Out”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
“The Reidout”

Outstanding Documentary (Television)
“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”

Outstanding Children’s Program
“Family Reunion”

Outstanding Animated Series
“We The People”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Cree Summer – “Rugrats”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)
Letitia Wright – “Sing 2”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Danny Boyd Jr. – “Bruised”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Jeymes Samuel – “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
“The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding International Motion Picture
“7 Prisoners”

Outstanding Guest Performance
Maya Rudolph- “Saturday Night Live”

Special Award: Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award
Members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, the Mexican American Legislative Caucus and the Texas House Democratic Caucus

Tuesday, Feb. 22 :

“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae, “The Underground Railroad” visionary Barry Jenkins and “Judas and the Black Messiah” filmmaker Shaka King were among the writing and directing winners awarded Tuesday as part of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

Rae was heralded with the outstanding writing in a comedy series prize for penning the series finale of “Insecure,” which led the class of NAACP Image Award nominees with 12 nods. She is also nominated for the best actress prize, which will be presented at a later date.

“The Good Fight’s Davita Scarlett earned the writing award for drama series, while Abdul Williams won in the television movie or special category for the “Salt-N-Pepa” screenplay.

King nabbed two prizes, winning for outstanding directing in a motion picture and sharing the honor for outstanding writing with his co-scribes Will Benson and the Lucas Brothers.

Jenkins was also honored in the directing categories, taking home the drama series prize for “The Underground Railroad,” while “South Side” directors Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle nabbed the comedy series directing prize. “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” director Kenny Leon earned the award in the television movie or special category, with the documentary award doing to Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir and Nadia Hallgren for “Black and Missing.”

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama
“Between the Scenes” – The Daily Show

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special –Reality/Nonfiction
“Token of a Great Day” – Lynching Postcards

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)
“When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga)”

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)
“Us Again”

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae- “Insecure” – Episode #510 “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Davita Scarlett- “The Good Fight” – 505

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Abdul Williams- “Salt-N-Pepa”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas- “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – “South Side” – “Tornado” (208)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Barry Jenkins- “The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Kenny Leon- “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary
Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren- “Black and Missing”- Ep 103

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Shaka King- “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Special Award: NAACP Activist of the Year
Scot X. Esdaile.

Monday, Feb. 21 :

Journalist Jemele Hill, civil rights activist Stacey Abrams, superstar Will Smith and the legendary Cicely Tyson were among the winners of podcast and literary kudos presented Monday as part of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

Hill, the ESPN alumnus who writes for the Atlantic and has a growing podcast following, took home two trophies for her podcast “Jemele Hill is Unbothered,” in the categories of arts and entertainment and society and culture.

Abrams, the Georgia-based voting rights advocate, got the nod for children’s lit for the book she co-wrote with Kitt Thomas, “Stacey’s Extraordinary Words.”

Smith, now in the Oscar hunt again for his work in the biopic “King Richard,” was recognized with the literary biography laurel for telling his own story in “Will,” published late last year.

The pioneering Tyson added another accolade to her distinguished legacy, winning the literary award for debut author for her autobiography “Just As I Am,” which was published two days before her death at age 96 in January 2021.

Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley took the lifestyle podcast honors for their work on “Two Funny Mamas.”

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“Long Division” – Kiese Laymon

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” – Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“Just As I Am” – Cicely Tyson

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography
“Will”- Will Smith

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business)” – Tabitha Brown

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“Perfect Black”- Crystal Wilkinson

Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“Stacey’s Extraordinary Words” – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“Ace of Spades”- Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information
“Blindspot: Tulsa Burning”

Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment
“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”

Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture
“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle/Self-Help
“Two Funny Mamas” – Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 4

Related
Variety

Tyler Perry Explains How Ireland’s Mrs. Brown Ended Up in Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Perry’s previous Madea movies have raked in more than $600 million at the box office. But a theatrical debut for “A Madea Homecoming,” which launches Feb. 25 on Netflix, was never part of his conversation with the company. “I didn’t even think about it. They’re a streaming service, and I understand the importance of making content in support of that,” Perry tells Variety, noting that he released “Madea’s Farewell Play,” a filmed version of the stage show, on BET Plus when launching the streamer with ViacomCBS in 2019. Despite skipping the megaplex this time,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

10 Years After Whitney Houston’s Death, the Singer’s Estate Sees Quadruple Growth in Earnings

Click here to read the full article. Ten years ago today, the world lost Whitney Houston. She was 48 years old and on the precipice of a long-awaited comeback that was tragically cut short the night before the 2012 Grammy Awards. But she’s far from forgotten, thanks to the work of Houston’s estate and its partners at Primary Wave Entertainment, who continue to unspool plans that will keep the superstar’s legacy top of mind for years to come. A renewed focus on Houston’s music began as soon as Primary Wave partnered with the estate in 2019, taking a 50% stake in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taraji P. Henson to Star as Shug Avery in Blitz Bazawule’s ‘The Color Purple’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar- and Emmy-nominee Taraji P. Henson will star as Shug Avery in Blitz Bazawule’s “The Color Purple.” The forthcoming Warner Bros. movie is an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which is itself an adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The production is directed by Bazawule, best known for his work on Beyoncé’s “Black is King,” “The Burial of Kojo” and “Cherish the Day.” Marcus Gardley (“The Chi”) wrote the screenplay, based on Alice Walker’s novel, the 1985 Warner Bros. Pictures film, and the stage musical (with a book by Marsha Norman and Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray’s score). In...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Diallo Riddle
Person
Courtney B. Vance
Person
Kym Whitley
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Cicely Tyson
Person
Bashir Salahuddin
Person
Jemele Hill
Person
Blige
Person
Tamela Mann
Person
Barbara Lee
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Regina King
Person
Regina Hall
StyleCaster

Mary J. Blige’s Net Worth Makes it Easy to See Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Hip-Hop Soul

Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days? We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige...
NFL
POPSUGAR

Mary J. Blige's Super Bowl Hairstyle Costs Less Than $100

Mary J. Blige: rock star, actress, and lover of drugstore beauty. After seeing Blige take the stage and absolutely crush the Super Bowl halftime show last night, we were mesmerized not only by her perfectly blended smoky eye and blinged-out pink nails but also by her gorgeous platinum-blond curls. Blige's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naacp Image Awards#British Royal Family#Naacpimageawards Net
Parade

Anthony Anderson's Wife Is His 'Queen!' Get to Know Alvina Stewart, Their Adorable Meet-Cute Story and More

Both professionally and personally, Anthony Anderson has a lot to smile about these days. He’s starred on—and produced—the hit sitcom Black-ish for nearly eight years, with the critically acclaimed series currently enjoying its eighth and final season on ABC. His role on the show as Andre “Dre” Johnson, husband and father of five, has earned him seven Emmy nominations and several NAACP Image Awards along the way. The 51-year-old hosts the ABC game show To Tell the Truth with his mom (!), occasionally guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!—and as of Thursday, Feb. 24, he’s returning to his role as Det. Kevin Bernard on the Season 21 reboot of Law & Order. And then there’s his home life, which happily includes his marriage to wife Alvina Stewart.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Smokey Robinson’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children

The ‘King of Motown’ has three heirs: two sons and a daughter. Learn all about them, here!. Over his illustrious career, Motown legend Smokey Robinson has been responsible for classics like “The Tears of a Clown,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” and “Shop Around.” But his most enduring creations? His three kids, Berry, Tamla, and Trey. Smokey’s three adult children each have their own unique relationship with their famous father, though some are closer than others.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, Looks Fierce With Shaved Head At ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere With Will Smith

A cut above the rest! The ‘Girls Trip’ actress was proud to show off her bold hairstyle while supporting her husband at the premiere. Talk about buzz! Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, completely stole the spotlight during the red carpet premiere of Bel-Air in Santa Monica, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2022. The Red Table Talk hostess looked radiant as she appeared to support her husband Will Smith, 53, who developed the series based on his hit 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

How Rich is Mary J. Blige?

Mary J. Blige, 51, is an American singer, songwriter, actress and producer who is regarded as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.” Blige most recently lent her unique blend of R&B, rock, blues and gospel sound to the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. How Rich is Kendrick Lamar?. Find:...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes & Is All Smiles In Rare Photos Amidst Talk Show Hiatus & Legal Issues

Wendy Williams looked to be in good spirits in the new photos, which were released after Wells Fargo claimed the TV personality needs a guardianship. Wendy Williams had a big smile on her face in rare new photos of the 57-year-old talk show host. The pics, which were shared by The Shade Room on Feb. 14, and can be seen HERE, show the New Jersey native “spending time with the fam and enjoying festivities,” a source told the outlet. Wendy rocked a black crop top, a pair of daisy dukes, and fishnet leggings as she beamed with happiness in the photos. We’re so happy that Wendy looks happy.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy