Moneybagg Yo Performs At A Local Seafood Spot During iHeart's Living Black!

Photo: iHeartRadio

There’s no stopping Moneybagg Yo in 2022. The Memphis artist has numerous hits dominating the airwaves all at once. Now he’s bringing those top-charting bangers to the big stage at iHeartRadio’s Living Black! powered by AT&T.

On Wednesday, February 23, the rapper, who's signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint, took a different approach to performing his smash hits at the Black History month celebration. We find Moneybagg inside the Black-owned restaurant Straight Drop Seafood in Memphis, which is decked out in colorful graffiti.

With his DJ and his drummer on each side of him, the Memphis native opened his performance with his song “Time Today" from his 2021 album A Gangsta’s Pain . Midway through his set, Moneybagg slows things down to perform his latest hit “Scorpio,” which samples the late DMX and Faith Evans’ "How's It Goin' Down."

The “Say Sum’n” rapper has been been feeling the love not just from his fans but also from his girlfriend Ari Fletcher. Prior to Living Black!, Moneybagg Yo went all out for Valentine’s Day after he completely covered the floor of Fletcher’s room in rose petals and placed dozens of red balloons to cover the ceiling. The lavish decorations cost the rapper about $50,000 dollars.

Then, on Friday, Fletcher had her followers and Moneybagg’s fans thinking that she may have received more than just a promise ring for Valentine’s Day. She took to Twitter to reveal that she recently got a 22 carat diamond ring, but didn’t specify who it was from and what it was for.

“A f*****g 22 carat diamond ring for me??!!!,” Ari tweeted . “It’s so big I’m scared to wear it. I’m just staring at it in shock.”

Neither Moneybagg nor Fletcher has confirmed where the ring came from, but there are a few clues that lead fans to think that the couple may be engaged. In an interview for Paper Magazine , which dropped on February 16, Moneybagg admitted that he’s so in love that this may be his final relationship for the rest of his life.

“I feel like this is the best, this is the last one,” Moneybagg said.

“This is the last relationship? It’s over after this? Nobody else?” Fletcher responded. “Mhm, nobody,” Moneybagg replied.