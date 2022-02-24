ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Moneybagg Yo Performs At A Local Seafood Spot During iHeart's Living Black!

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAfKc_0eNNMdZM00
Photo: iHeartRadio

There’s no stopping Moneybagg Yo in 2022. The Memphis artist has numerous hits dominating the airwaves all at once. Now he’s bringing those top-charting bangers to the big stage at iHeartRadio’s Living Black! powered by AT&T.

On Wednesday, February 23, the rapper, who's signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint, took a different approach to performing his smash hits at the Black History month celebration. We find Moneybagg inside the Black-owned restaurant Straight Drop Seafood in Memphis, which is decked out in colorful graffiti.

With his DJ and his drummer on each side of him, the Memphis native opened his performance with his song “Time Today" from his 2021 album A Gangsta’s Pain . Midway through his set, Moneybagg slows things down to perform his latest hit “Scorpio,” which samples the late DMX and Faith Evans’ "How's It Goin' Down."

The “Say Sum’n” rapper has been been feeling the love not just from his fans but also from his girlfriend Ari Fletcher. Prior to Living Black!, Moneybagg Yo went all out for Valentine’s Day after he completely covered the floor of Fletcher’s room in rose petals and placed dozens of red balloons to cover the ceiling. The lavish decorations cost the rapper about $50,000 dollars.

Then, on Friday, Fletcher had her followers and Moneybagg’s fans thinking that she may have received more than just a promise ring for Valentine’s Day. She took to Twitter to reveal that she recently got a 22 carat diamond ring, but didn’t specify who it was from and what it was for.

“A f*****g 22 carat diamond ring for me??!!!,” Ari tweeted . “It’s so big I’m scared to wear it. I’m just staring at it in shock.”

Neither Moneybagg nor Fletcher has confirmed where the ring came from, but there are a few clues that lead fans to think that the couple may be engaged. In an interview for Paper Magazine , which dropped on February 16, Moneybagg admitted that he’s so in love that this may be his final relationship for the rest of his life.

“I feel like this is the best, this is the last one,” Moneybagg said.

“This is the last relationship? It’s over after this? Nobody else?” Fletcher responded. “Mhm, nobody,” Moneybagg replied.

Comments / 2

Related
HipHopDX.com

Mozzy Signs To Yo Gotti's CMG Label + Drops Roddy Ricch Collab 'Real Ones'

Mozzy has officially signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label. The news was announced during the label’s CMG 2022 Press Conference in Los Angeles on Thursday (February 10). “I always wanted to work with an artist from the West Coast,” Yo Gotti revealed on stage. “After years of having big conversations, running into each other and sharing ideas, we come here tonight to let you know, we’re bringing our dawg Mozzy into CMG.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

T.I. Responds After Godfrey Slams Rapper for Performing Stand-Up After Him

After the Nebraskan comedian Godfrey took issue with T.I.’s recent stand-up attempt, the Atlanta rapper took to social media to clap back at certain comments he made. Godfrey was initially upset that T.I., who he said he doesn’t yet consider himself a comedian, performed a set right after him in Atlanta after he had been labeled the headliner for the evening. “As a headliner, no one is supposed to go up after you,” he said on an episode of his In Godfrey We Trust podcast.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Evans
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Moneybagg Yo
HipHopDX.com

Yo Gotti Drops 'Dolla Fo' Dolla' Video

Prior to the release of his epic Cocaine Muzik finale CM 10: Free Game on February 4, Yo Gotti took to Instagram to give a budding young talent the opportunity to shine on one of the album’s 21 tracks. The track in question ended up being “Dolla Fo’ Dolla,”...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy To Kanye West: 'Skete Got Yo Bitch, N-gga - What You Gon' Do?'

Soulja Boy isn’t a big fan of Kanye West, and let it be known he has a problem with the Chicago rap legend taking off his verse on DONDA‘s “Remote Control” last year. The two made up but now the Atlanta rapper is speaking his mind on Kanye’s latest situation with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and it’s not the most supportive message.
CELEBRITIES
Idaho8.com

Rihanna shares a new baby bump photo on Instagram

Rihanna has given us another glimpse of her pregnancy. The singer and beauty mogul this week revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child. On Wednesday, Rihanna shared previously published photos of her baby bump — plus a new one. “How the gang...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Culture#Dj#At T#Cmg#Straight Drop Seafood#Moneybaggyo#Iheartradio Living Black
Vibe

Brooklyn Rapper TDott Woo Shot Dead At 22 Hours After Signing Record Deal

Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo has passed away after being shot and killed in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Tuesday (Feb. 1), just hours after inking his first record deal. He was just 22 years old. TDott was reportedly shot in the head while standing in front of his mother’s home near the intersection of East 98th Street and Avenue L. He was transported to Brookdale Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Prior to the incident, TDott announced a partnership with Million Dollar Music, which was going to distribute his music and help build on the buzz the Canarsie native had created over...
BROOKLYN, NY
Page Six

Megan Thee Stallion to make ‘F–king’ R-rated film debut

She’s more than just a real hot girl. Megan Thee Stallion is taking her act from arena stages to the big screen as she makes her film debut in the raunchy musical comedy “F- -king Identical Twins.”. The project also stars Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), two-time Emmy-winner...
MOVIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Star Jojo Simmons Calls Out His Wife Tanice Simmons

Jojo Simmons will always speak up for his family. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Jojo Simmons has had his share of drama on the show over the years. He was pulled into Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller’s fallout. In fact, Master P was critical after Jojo called out Romeo for his actions. In his opinion, Romeo was wrong to go to Vanessa Simmons and vent. This is how he felt especially after Romeo was refusing to have a conversation with Angela about where he stood. After Jojo had an angry outburst, Master P said that Jojo wasn’t a real “gangster.” So he needed to pipe down. Regardless, Jojo continued to ride with his sister. And Romeo and Master P went on to leave the show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Has a New Collab on the Way

Megan Thee Stallion is finally working on new music. The “Savage” rapper exclusively revealed to E! News that her Hotties can expect an exciting surprise soon. “Y’all know I like to keep the Hotties surprised… definitely we’re getting new music and I don’t think y’all will expect this from me. It’s different,” she opened up to E! News. “The next thing y’all will hear from me is with somebody you might know, somebody you might have guessed before. The next thing is going to be fire.”
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Yiiiikes: Fans Allege That Lil Baby Flaunting His Rapper Babymama-ship With Jayda Cheaves Triggered Saweetie SHADE—But There’s THIS

Some fans think shots were fired in Lil Baby’s direction after he appeared to be having a fun time with his on and off again baby’s mama, Jayda Cheaves, but is it true?. Although the famous pair have not officially confirmed they are back in a relationship, Baby and Jayda are not hiding that they are currently on vacation together and celebrating a friend’s birthday in Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Suge Knight’s Son Reacts To Snoop Dogg Buying Death Row Records: “Now We Can Start Winning”

Last week was a huge week for Snoop Dogg. Ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime performance, it was announced that Snoop had acquired Death Row Records. A full-circle moment for Snoop, he plans of revitalizing the label that helped him jumpstart his three-decade-long career. The son of Suge Knight, Suge Jacob Knight, even reacted to Snoop purchasing the label his father started, calling it a “victory” for the West Coast.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

143K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy