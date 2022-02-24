Ukraine coverage reinforces Trump's position on the world stage

The headlines this week are as much about Trump as they are Ukraine. The press is taking every opportunity to somehow highlight how Russia invading western Ukraine means Biden is doing better than Trump. Try to figure that one out.

For his part, Trump fed the narrative on Tuesday. On with Buck Sexton, President #45 said, "I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful."

Bad choice of words? "I knew Putin very well. I got along with him great. He liked me. I liked him," Trump said. "I mean, you know, he's a tough cookie, got a lot of the great charm and a lot of pride. But the way he — and he loves his country, you know? He loves his country."

Okay...and you're bringing this around though, right Don?

"What went wrong is a candidate that shouldn't be there (Biden) and a man that has no concept of what he's doing." "Never would have happened with us — had I been in office, not even thinkable. This would never have happened."

The question, as usual, is not whether Trump says controversial things- it's is he right?

Biden has gone from one foreign policy failure to another quicker than we can even remember. In barely over a year- one year- we have seen:

1. China wash away Hong Kong

2. Russia invading Ukraine

3. Palestine shooting rockets into Israel again

4. All Middle East peace agreements stalled (Abraham Accords)

5. Chinese planes flying over Taiwan

6. Afghanistan fall to the Taliban

These things were either not happening at all in 2016-2020, or were happening so infrequently that they took no root.

Here's Trump again in December of 2021. "We're not respected anymore."

Say what you want about him, he gets the most important rule of foreign policy. Bullies take advantage of incompetence and laugh at concessions. Power only stops in the face of greater power.

Ryan Wiggins is the author of the extremely serious and not funny robot novel, The Life of Human , and is a writer and producer of television shows. He is the host of Wiggins America on 97.1 FM Talk in St. Louis.