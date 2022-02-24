ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Attorneys push back on AG Paxton’s opinion that gender-affirming care falls under child abuse law

By Maggie Glynn
everythinglubbock.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Tuesday, the governor directed the Department of Family Protective Services to investigate reports of “gender transitioning procedures for minors.”. This comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion earlier Tuesday, stating gender-affirming procedures including the administration of puberty-blocking drugs, doses of testosterone or estrogen and...

www.everythinglubbock.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Suicide#Child Health#Mental Health#Attorneys#Texas Family#Dfps

