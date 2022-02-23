WORDLE Spinoffs

Long Island has 1,180 miles of shoreline, a superhighway once mocked as "the world's longest parking lot" — and now, its own take on Wordle. The LongIslandle, a challenge modeled after the word-guessing game, Wordle, is slated to launch Friday, the regional tourism agency, Discover Long Island, announced. LongIslandle will feature terms that relate to the region, such as shell, shore or dinghy, in a puzzle published each weekday. The free game — available at www.LongIslandle.com — is designed to create online buzz about the region, Discover Long Island President and CEO Kristen Jarnagin Reynolds said.
Comments / 0