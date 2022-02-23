WORDLE Spinoffs

It looks like the Yellowstone universe isn't slowing down anytime soon. On Tuesday, during Paramount's Investor Event, it was announced that Paramount+ has ordered more episodes of 1883, the record-breaking prequel series that debuted late last year. Additionally, the streaming service has also ordered 1932, which is being described as "the next chapter of the Yellowstone origin story", and will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression. More information about these new episodes is expected to be revealed at a later date, although it has been confirmed that the episode will debut later this year. This news comes after Yellowstone was also renewed for a fifth season.

