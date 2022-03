JACKSON — A woman who went missing after heading out to the Jackson Premium Outlets five minutes from her home has been located. Jackson police Capt. Steve Laskiewicz said his department was contacted by Philadelphia police and told that Nicole Nelson and her vehicle were located in the Kensington section of the city. After Philadelphia officers spoke with her they released her without further action, according to Laskiewicz.

