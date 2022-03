Belle, the newest feature film from famed director Mamoru Hosoda, has officially set its Digital, Blu-ray and DVD release dates! Mamoru Hosoda is one of the most notable directors among anime fans for his work with projects such as Summer Wars, Wolf Children, The Boy and the Beast, and more, and his newest was the most ambitious yet. Bringing in talents from all over the world in order to craft a new movie as part of Studio Chizu's 10th Anniversary celebration, Belle has been a success with both critics and fans during its run through theaters last year.

