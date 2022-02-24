UNL fraternity placed on probation for 'student conduct issue'

LINCOLN, Neb. — A University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity has been placed on probation for a "student conduct issue."

The Delta Upsilon Fraternity will be on probation for four years and will not be recognized as university housing for the next four years, according to UNL spokesperson Leslie Reed.

"Any actions related to their charter are being handled by their national headquarters," Reed said.

The university says the decision involving 'delta upsilon' involves the student code of conduct but won't go into specifics.

This makes the second fraternity at UNL to be suspended in the last five years as Phi Gamma Delta was suspended in 2017.