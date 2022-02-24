ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

UNL fraternity placed on probation for 'student conduct issue'

By Keegan Cooper
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2Pps_0eNNGW7t00

LINCOLN, Neb. — A University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity has been placed on probation for a "student conduct issue."

The Delta Upsilon Fraternity will be on probation for four years and will not be recognized as university housing for the next four years, according to UNL spokesperson Leslie Reed.

"Any actions related to their charter are being handled by their national headquarters," Reed said.

The university says the decision involving 'delta upsilon' involves the student code of conduct but won't go into specifics.

This makes the second fraternity at UNL to be suspended in the last five years as Phi Gamma Delta was suspended in 2017.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
newsnationnow.com

Ukraine’s capital survives the night, fierce fight continues

(NewsNation Now) — Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. As the sun rose across the United States on Saturday, the day turned to afternoon in Ukraine. In a briefing in the late...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unl#College#Unl Fraternity#Delta Upsilon
CNN

CNN

898K+
Followers
134K+
Post
715M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy