The Mill Valley school board is returning to recording its meetings. It is the right thing to do, possibly for the wrong reason. The board’s move follows a recent dustup where Trustee Michele Crncich Hodge was heard reportedly calling other officials “idiots” on a “hot mic” during a break in the meeting. Her critics say she was heard making the comment, not while speaking during an online board meeting, but as an aside and her microphone was still on.

MILL VALLEY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO