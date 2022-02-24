ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida TV chef charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gluten-free TV chef was arrested Wednesday in Florida on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, officials said.

Carol Kicinski, who presents monthly episodes on the nationally syndicated “Daytime” show, and Jon Heneghan, who lives with Kicinski at a Dunedin home, were arrested and charged with four federal offenses that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to court records. Dunedin is in the Tampa Bay area, north of Clearwater. The case is being prosecuted in Washington federal court.

Besides appearing on television, Kicinski runs a website called Simply Gluten Free.

According to court documents, Kicinski and Heneghan joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, FBI agents connected GPS data from a mobile device to Kicinski and Heneghan and later compared surveillance video from the Capitol to driver’s license and social media images of the pair. Surveillance images show them holding their phones as they walked down hallways and in the Rotunda.

Since Jan. 6, more than 750 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 235 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Online court records didn’t list attorneys for Kicinski and Heneghan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senate OKs residency requirements for US House candidates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Just weeks after finalizing Tennessee’s new congressional boundaries, GOP lawmakers are now eyeing a possible residency requirement for Republican and Democratic U.S. House hopefuls eager to secure their political party’s nomination later this year. The GOP-controlled Senate on Monday advanced legislation requiring U.S....
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Tennessee lawmakers throw support behind Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee’s office on Monday said Tennessee does not have state investments with Russian companies after previously asking treasurer officials to investigate. Lee put in the request as governors and lawmakers across the U.S. are seeking to tighten the financial squeeze on Russia...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Dunedin, FL
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
The Associated Press

Black female WWII unit recognized with congressional honor

BOSTON (AP) — The House voted Monday to award the only all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal. The 422-0 vote follows a long-running campaign to recognize the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The Senate passed the legislation last year. The unit, known in short as the Six Triple Eight, was tasked with sorting and routing mail for millions of American service members and civilians. Only a half-dozen of the more than 850 members are still alive.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Inslee directs agencies to cut ties with Russian companies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a move to sever ties with Russian entities doing business with Washington state in protest of the invasion of Ukraine. In a news conference Monday that focused on the state’s COVID-19 mask requirements, The Seattle Times reports the governor called the invasion of Ukraine an “outrageous foreign invasion.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona House sends measure boosting voter ID to ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona House on Monday joined the GOP-led state Senate in approving a measure that will ask voters in November to drastically boost identification requirements needed for in-person and mail voting in the battleground state. Arizona already has very strong voter ID laws, but Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Tampa Bay Area#Fbi#Ap#Democratic#Republican#Congress#Gps#Rotunda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

776K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy