ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kedrian Johnson Ruled Out with Injury

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

After being scratched from the starting lineup, senior West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson will not play in tonight's game vs Iowa State due to a hip injury.

Johnson did not play in the first half and the team did not announce his status until halftime.

In 27 games this season, Johnson is averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
WHO 13

Baylor spoils Cyclone Senior Night

AMES, Iowa (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as No. 5 Baylor clinched at least a share of its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title with an 87-62 win over No. 8 Iowa State on Monday night. Smith was the catalyst as the Bears (24-5, 14-3 Big 12) seized control […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas

Spread: Texas -3 1-star play on West Virginia covering: As bad as the Mountaineers record is, it just feels like they're due to get one and with a maximum capacity crowd on hand, that should give this team an extra boost. Statistically, these two teams are very similar offensively. Clearly, Texas has the better defense but WVU has had stretches of brilliance on that end of the floor as well. They may or may not win, but this could go down to the final possession. I'll take the home team getting points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
MountaineerMaven

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Texas

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Texas. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
The Spun

Callaway Announces Decision On Phil Mickelson: Fans React

On Friday night, Phil Mickelson saw yet another longtime sponsor make a tough decision following his controversial comments. In a statement released Friday, Callaway Golf announced it halted its partnership with Mickelson following his comments about the PGA Tour and organizers of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. “Callaway does not...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu#Callihan
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MountaineerMaven

WVU Offensive Depth Chart Projections

West Virginia football is about set to kick off spring football, so I thought it would be a good time to roll out my first projection of the offensive depth chart for the 2022 season. ***Note: This projection includes players who have not arrived on campus yet. This is not...
NFL
numberfire.com

Keldon Johnson (back) not listed on Spurs' Monday injury report

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. As the Spurs are known to do, they had three starters sit on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Dejounte Murray was listed out due to a left knee contusion, Johnson had lower back soreness, and Jakob Poeltl also had a sore lower back. Despite their ailments, none are listed on the team's initial injury report for Monday's tilt. Expect Johnson to replace Keita-Bates Diop in the starting five.
NBA
The Spun

Nick Saban Officially Adds Big Addition To Alabama Staff

As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
929
Followers
1K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy