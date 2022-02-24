ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Garland, LeVert out with injuries as Cavs return from break

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPeki_0eNNCmRT00

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are coming back from the All-Star break at less than full strength.

All-Star guard Darius Garland will miss Cleveland's game Thursday night at Detroit with a back issue that has slowed him for weeks while newly acquired guard Caris LeVert is sidelined with a sprained right foot.

Garland sat out five games with lower back soreness prior to last week's All-Star stoppage. The 22-year-old took part in All-Star Weekend activities, scoring 13 points in Team LeBron's win Sunday.

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff did not mention anything about Garland or LeVert's status following Wednesday's practice.

The Cavs have had to overcome injuries all season — leading scorer Collin Sexton and guard Ricky Rubio were lost for the year with knee injuries — and are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference at 35-23.

LeVert has played in four games since the Cavs acquired him a trade with Indiana before the deadline, averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 assists.

He's made one start with Cleveland and Bickerstaff has been toying with the idea of having LeVert in his opening lineup. He's also figuring out how the 6-foot-6 scorer fits in best to Cleveland's offensive schemes.

“We sat down and had some conversations about where he’s comfortable, where he likes the ball, places where he’s had the most success in his past,” Bickerstaff said of LeVert. “I think we have a great understanding of how we can get it done. The next thing becomes actually going out and doing it."

It's not yet known when LeVert injured his foot.

While they'll be without Garland and LeVert, the Cavs could have forward Lauri Markkanen back against the Pistons after he missed 11 games with a severely sprained right ankle suffered on Jan. 22.

Markkanen, who is in his first season with Cleveland, practiced Wednesday and the Cavs will see how it responds before deciding if he'll play.

When Markkanen is available, Bickerstaff can play a “tall ball” lineup with rookie forward Evan Mobley (6-foot-11) and All-Star center Jarrett Allen (6-10). Markkanen's injury looked more serious when he went down and he's excited to get back on the floor.

“I’ve rolled my ankle before, I know how it feels,” he said. “But this felt different, so I was a little disappointed when it happened. I think it hurt more than my previous ankle sprains, so I thought it was going to be more significant. But when I did the imaging and found out what it was, it was a relief that I might not miss as much time as I thought.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Ricky Rubio
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Cavaliers#Ap#Team Lebron#Garland And Levert
Boston

3 things to know about Matt Ryan, the Celtics’ new two-way player

Ryan fits a Celtics mold as a 6-foot-7 sharpshooter. On Monday, the Celtics announced the signing of Matt Ryan, a 6-foot-7 guard who most recently played for the Grand Rapids Gold in the G-League. Ryan joins the Celtics on a two-way contract, filling the void left by Sam Hauser who...
NBA
FOX59

Fultz scores 10 in return, helps Magic beat Pacers 119-103

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points and 12 rebounds and eight Orlando players scored in double figures as the Magic beat the Indiana Pacers 119-103 on Monday night. Mo Bamba and Franz Wagner had 15 points apiece for Orlando. The game marked the return of Magic guard Markelle Fultz, who tore […]
NBA
Action News Jax

Vincent scores 20, Heat remain hot by topping Bulls 112-99

MIAMI — (AP) — Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro each scored 20 points, and the Miami Heat improved their standing atop the Eastern Conference by topping the Chicago Bulls 112-99 on Monday night. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each had 15 points for Miami, which has won nine...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
numberfire.com

Cavs' Darius Garland (back) out for Monday

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (low back soreness) will not play in Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Garland currently has no timetable for his return, so his absence tomorrow should come as no surprise. Brandon Goodwin started at point guard for the team most recently, with Rajon Rondo (toe) also sidelined.
NBA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
891
Followers
3K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy