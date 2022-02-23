ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

4 arrested for home burglary

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people, three of them from Springfield and one from Kincaid, were arrested by Christian County Sheriff’s deputies when...

The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara County inmate found dead by apparent suicide

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emergency medical crews from Wrights Corners Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded to Niagara County Correctional Facility shortly after midnight Sunday to a report of an unresponsive inmate. The Niagara County Sheriff’s office said the incident is an apparent suicide. Corrections officers and the facility’s medical staff reportedly tried to save […]
LOCKPORT, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing endangered 77-year-old man found dead in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A 77-year-old man who was reported missing by his family on Feb. 12 has been found dead, according to Renton police. Police had sought the public’s help in finding Jerry Rye, who was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 at his apartment complex in the 300 block of Wells Avenue South.
RENTON, WA
#Burglary#County Jail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

11-Year-Old Boy Texts Dad For Help During Carjacking

An 11-year-old boy from New York City sent his dad an urgent text message after a carjacker stole his SUV while he was still inside. David Perez told WABC that he parked the car in front of a grocery store and left it running while he went inside to pick up a few things.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSNT News

Likely occupied shed, neighbors house damaged in Topeka fire, TFD says

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department says that a detached shed, likely occupied by people is where a fire started in central Topeka on Saturday. Shortly before 8 p.m., crews were called to 1501 SW Filmore Street on report of a structure fire. Firefighters found flames emerging from a large, two-story shed at the […]
TOPEKA, KS

