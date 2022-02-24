ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State never leads, falls in ugly fashion at South Carolina

By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
Tolu Smith's performance at South Carolina leaves some wondering what the Bulldogs might have been like if he'd been healthy all season. AP | File

Mississippi State’s road woes continued Wednesday night with an ugly and likely detrimental loss at South Carolina.

State (16-12, 7-8) never led in the 66-56 loss and trailed by as many as 19 in the second half. Its offense was non-existent from the start thanks to another horrendous shooting night from deep combined with a relentless South Carolina (17-10, 8-7) defense.

In a battle of bubble teams, State's hopes might've finally popped.

"We're gonna have to win the conference tournament to get in," MSU head coach Ben Howland said.

Here’s a look at how the night went down:

First is worst

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin decided to make things impossible and unpredictable for Mississippi State’s offense from the tip.

From a zone press, to a traditional 2-3 zone, to man-to-man defense, South Carolina threw its entire defensive playbook at Mississippi State.

Mississippi State ranked in the KenPom top 35 for adjusted offensive efficiency entering the game, but its first half performances have become all-too-familiar.

State scored 23 points in the opening frame — the fourth time in the last 10 games MSU has scored fewer than 25 in the first half.

The Bulldogs scored fewer than 0.7 points per possession, shot 30 percent from the field, missed all seven attempts from deep and missed two of nine layup attempts in the opening half.

"We haven't seen them go zone in the middle of a possession like they did a few times in the first half — that's the only time they really did it," Howland said.

Forward Tolu Smith (10) and guard Iverson Molinar (6) scored nearly 70 percent of MSU’s points in the first 20 minutes. They were responsible for all but two points from the starting lineup. Cam Carter, Garrison Brooks and DJ Jeffries combined to shot 1-10 from the field with four turnovers.

Martin adjusted, Howland didn’t

Mississippi State’s approach this season has been the same: lack of 3-point shooting, attacking the offensive boards and looking to dominate in the paint.

When these teams met in Starkville three weeks ago, State thrived with that. The Bulldogs won by 14 while shooting 4-9 from deep, holding a 30-24 edge in paint points and out-rebounding the Gamecocks by 17.

South Carolina — a team suddenly finding momentum toward an NCAA tournament bid — saw it firsthand and adjusted.

The different defensive looks forced State to shoot from deep (0-14). MSU was strong on the offensive boards with 12 and scored 11 second chance points but South Carolina had 15 offensive boards and 14 second chance points in response.

"They just fought harder than us, plain and simple," Smith said.

State did hold its edge in the paint by eight, but South Carolina’s 18-point edge from deep made up for that.

"When you're wide open and you have a 3, there's a good chance you should be able to make that," Howland said.

Tolu Smith… what if?

If the season is indeed headed toward another missed NCAA tournament, it will be riddled with questions of what could have been — particularly in tight games on the road.

But in the loss at South Carolina, Smith was at his best as the question lingers: what if he had been healthy this season?

"There's no question, I've thought about it before," Howland said.

This was Smith’s 15th game of the season. He has been in and out of the lineup throughout the season with a series of injuries along with a positive COVID-19 result.

He showed spurts of himself from last season — a year in which he led the SEC in rebounding — with 22 points in November against Richmond and 18 points against Arkansas in late December.

But the lack of consistency in his availability made it difficult to find a groove. He scored 15 at LSU two weeks ago and followed that with six at Alabama. He scored 16 in the Friday’s win against Missouri and followed it up with six in a win at Missouri on Sunday.

But against South Carolina he looked in rare form, scoring 21 on 8-13 shooting and no turnovers.

"There's no question," Howland said. "If we had Tolu the whole time, we would be completely different."

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
