Canvas Credit Union- Art and Creativity

If you ever wanted to get lost in your relaxing music, then this alien-looking speaker will take you to an almost out-of-this-world experience of sound and light. The stress brought about by world-changing events in the past two years has definitely left most of us on edge. There has never been a greater deal of attention paid to health, both physical and mental, than in the past months, giving birth to dozens of products, techniques, and pieces of advice. Sometimes, simply listening to relaxing music is enough to push stress levels down. But for more visual people, combining that with a mesmerizing display of light and shadows might work twice as much.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO