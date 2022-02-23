ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

24 Hour Fitness adds new options

By Joana Canals
KDVR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article24 Hour Fitness will cater to the fitness night owls by going 24/7 at select locations across...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

A 30-Minute Kettlebell Workout That Hits Every Muscle in Your Body

Looking for an exercise routine that’ll help you build full-body strength while giving you a dose of cardio? We have a 30-minute kettlebell workout that packs a great two-for-one punch with an interval-style circuit full of functional, full-body strength moves. You’ll be focusing on basic movement patterns in this...
WORKOUTS
Harper's Bazaar

This is how long you need to hold a plank to see real results

Ever wondered how long you need to hold a plank to get results — without being in the pose for a second longer than you need to? Us too. We’re going to get into the details (there are a few factors to consider) but first: here’s why you should work your core with the staple move in the first place.
WORKOUTS
WebMD

Physical Activity, not Just Exercise, Key for Type 2 Diabetes

Feb. 15, 2022 – People with type 2 diabetes should try and increase their physical activity by any means necessary – but that doesn’t have to mean planned exercise routines. That’s part of the recommendations from the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), which has issued new...
FITNESS
CNET

Pedal your way to better health with 42% off the Connect EX5 indoor exercise bike

Take your workouts to the next level with the EX5 from Echelon. The affordable indoor exercise bike's features include a compact design, stabilization handles, a competition seat, a precision resistance motor and more. There's also built-in storage for dumbbells. Designed with 32 resistance levels and new indexing resistance adjustment, the EX5 bike will shift with you as you make gains, so your exercise routine can always help you continue making progress. You can save 42% off the Echelon Smart Connect EX5 fitness bike right now, meaning you'll spend just $700 for it at Amazon.
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
purewow.com

Burn, Calories, Burn: A 30-Minute Functional HIIT Workout (Zero Equipment Required)

You’ve heard of high-intensity interval training and you’ve burpeed your way through a 7 a.m. HIIT class, but have you ever stopped to think about how all that punching, jumping, planking and lunging can actually help you get stronger in everyday life? Contrary to popular belief, no two HIIT workouts are alike. And if you’re looking to move a little easier while getting the most out of your routine, functional HIIT training is the way to go.
WORKOUTS
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#24 Hour Fitness#Mental Health#Stress#Whole Body Cryotherapy#Infrared Saunas#Zerobody Dry Float#Vitamin Shots
boxrox.com

10 CrossFit AMRAP Workouts to Increase Mental Toughness

When it comes to AMRAP workouts, mental toughness is an irreplaceable factor. The higher rep ranges that you will face will push you to your limits and the inexorable running of the clock will test just much pain you can stand. These AMRAP workouts provide a broad range of different...
WORKOUTS
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

75-Year-Old Fitness Influencer After Losing 68 Lbs. and Taking Up Weightlifting: 'Now I'm Living'

One of the biggest fitness influencers on Instagram is none other than a 75-year-old woman who started her weight loss journey just five years earlier. Back in 2016, Joan MacDonald, from Ontario, Canada, was 70 years old, weighed 198 lbs. and was on medication for high blood pressure, high cholesterol and acid reflux. She was dealing with painful arthritis and was rarely active.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Mens Journal

10 Kettlebell Workouts to Get Six-Pack Abs

This article was produced in partnership with Kettlebell Kings. It’s probably going to sound redundant, but it always bears repeating: Your core really is at, well, the core of pretty much everything you do. “Our core strength determines ultimately how strong our entire body is,” says Bob Garon, owner and head coach at Chicagoland’s Synergy Kettlebell Training. “It affects our posture, our back health, and how well we perform daily movements as simple as getting up from a chair.”
WORKOUTS
LIVESTRONG.com

Why Muscle Recovery Worsens With Age, and What to Do About It

As you age, your workouts tend to feel harder and you might notice you have more lingering muscle soreness or feel more tired after exercise than you used to. But with a little extra focus on your post-workout recovery habits and some healthy lifestyle tweaks, you'll be able to keep crushing your workouts without feeling so beat-up afterward.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Seth Feroce Shares An Intense Leg Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and fitness star Seth Feroce recently shared a high-intensity leg workout. A prominent name from the 2000s era of bodybuilding, Seth Feroce has maintained an incredible level of fitness despite being out of competition for nearly a decade. Feroce has trained as a bodybuilder for a very long time. However, he has frequently resorted to crossfit and other forms of high-intensity training to maintain fitness.
WORKOUTS
New Haven Register

These Renoj exercise bands will help you build your legs and booty

In 2020, when a majority of Americans found themselves staying and working from home for an indefinite period of time, many took it upon themselves to outfit a new home gym. Now, two years in, one silver lining is that there is no longer a shortage of home fitness equipment when shopping online.
WORKOUTS
WTNH.com

The Edge Fitness Club: Fitness Help for the New Year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If your goal for the new year is to take charge of your health, our guest today might be able to help. Jenn Kuehn is the Director of Group Exercise at The Edge Fitness Clubs. The following are covered:. What do you recommend for...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Esquire

Isolation Exercises Are Essential to Maximize Your Workout Gains

Isolation exercises tend take a lot of heat in the gym. Working with a laser focus on one muscle group at a time isn’t functional, some argue. Others point to the fact that the targets of isolation exercises are worked to an almost equal degree in many compound moves, as anyone who has felt the burn in their biceps during a chinup can attest. And you know what? They aren’t totally wrong—but isolation exercises still deserve a place in your training program, because they fill in many gaps that more comprehensive exercises often miss.
WORKOUTS
Urban Milwaukee

Running Rebels Adds Physical Fitness Program

Running Rebels, a youth organization in Milwaukee, is hosting events to give kids new ways to stay fit during the pandemic. The organization holds classes teaching kids how to play new sports and learn new activities to keep them in motion. The classes, part of a grant from Kohl’s Healthy Families and the American Cancer Society, have been ongoing since May.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy