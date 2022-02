Click here to read the full article. Pipe, which is behind a platform that allows users to treat their recurring revenue streams as assets, meaning they can unlock capital to upscale their businesses, is getting into the entertainment space. The company has acquired UK outfit Purely Capital, which specializes in media and entertainment financing. Through the deal, Pipe will launch a new media and entertainment division on its platform, which will allow producers, rights owners, and distributors access to immediate up-front revenue from their long-term licensing contracts from investment-grade streaming services and broadcasters, including Amazon, Netflix, and Disney. The companies noted that...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO