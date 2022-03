Daphne Gomez is a former teacher who helps teachers change careers on the Teacher Career Coach Podcast. The job market has been shifting due to a large number of teachers changing careers and pivoting into new industries. Teacher stress is one of the main factors that has been pushing many out of the profession. While teaching has always been stressful, it's been exacerbated by challenges many educators experienced due to Covid-19. A whopping 60% of teachers expressed they were stressed out. Many educators are considering leaving for the first time ever or have already left the profession altogether due to stress.

