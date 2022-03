The last game of the Orioles’ 1982 season, rife with heartbreak in a postseason-bound-or-bust loss to a Brewers team they were tied with in the standings, was sounded off into the winter not by jeers but by applause. That’s because their gargantuan leader, Earl Weaver, deserved to be played off into retirement (or at least, his first retirement) by adoration from 51,642 at Memorial Stadium no matter how devastating the result on the field was.

