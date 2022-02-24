Indianapolis Colts partner with Diversity Press

Indianapolis is known for the Indy 500, a renowned racetrack that opened in 1909. However, there are other interesting things about the city. It is the home of 11 professional sports teams, the world's largest children's museum, and more.
As expected, there has been little information about the life of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck since he retired from the game of football at the age of 29—just weeks before the start of the 2019 season. His latest appearance came at the National Championship Game, which took...
On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts officially submitted a proposal to change the NFL overtime rules to guarantee at least one possession for both teams — in the regular season and the postseason games, per Mark Maske of The Washington Post. The move is long overdue in the NFL, where...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Everyone thought 2020 was the Jaguars’ year. The IUPUI women won the Horizon League, and punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. Within 24 hours, March Madness was cancelled and they lost their shot. “The feeling was so sweet back in 2020 and then it […]
Comments / 0