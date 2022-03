After undergoing the simple 2-step process, you’ll have the Twelve South BackPack for 24″ iMac storage shelf installed on your computer. Its 2-piece holster snaps easily into the oval on the back of your computer, and the stand goes on the holster. This convenient storage rack attaches to the iMac stand, holding your backup hard drives and hubs. Made of aluminum, the vented shelf has a band that you can use to strap gear to the top and bottom. Furthermore, the Twist Ties make it easy to tidy up cables. That way, you can ensure your desk has the minimalist aesthetic you love. Designed for the colorful iMac series, it even lets you display artwork on the back if the rear of your computer faces others. Twelve South knows how much you love keeping your space tidy, which is why this useful gadget best suits Apple lovers.

